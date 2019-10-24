Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 3.5% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $42.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $42.28.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.