Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 65,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.2% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 80,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $89.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.10. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $90.11.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.7864 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 3%.

