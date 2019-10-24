Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Jentner Corp

Jentner Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Jentner Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.13. 302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,530. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $134.91.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

