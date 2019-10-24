Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Raised by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.5% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

VTV traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $112.62. 183,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,046. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.01. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $91.62 and a one year high of $113.63.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

