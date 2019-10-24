Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.92

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.92 and traded as low as $2.02. Veru shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VERU. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $128.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Veru had a negative return on equity of 50.14% and a negative net margin of 59.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 million. On average, analysts expect that Veru Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Veru news, insider Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michele Greco purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 47,000 shares of company stock worth $89,040 and sold 90,000 shares worth $189,158. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veru by 1.4% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veru by 65.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 90,530 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Veru by 183.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 169,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Veru during the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Institutional investors own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

About Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

