VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd Plans Dividend of $0.06 (LON:VOF)

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd (LON:VOF) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON VOF traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 344 ($4.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,956. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 3.98 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 357.50 ($4.67). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 344.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 322.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.74 million and a P/E ratio of -8.73.

Get VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund alerts:

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Company Profile

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.