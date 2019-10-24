Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.24

Shares of Vitality Biopharma Inc (OTCMKTS:VBIO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $0.12. Vitality Biopharma shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 6,334 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Vitality Biopharma had a negative net margin of 7,774.90% and a negative return on equity of 333.89%.

Vitality Biopharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VBIO)

Vitality Biopharma, Inc engages in the development of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and inflammatory disorders in the United States. The company's products in pipeline include VBX-100, an oral cannabinoid formulation for inflammatory bowel disease, C.difficile-associated diarrhea and colitis, and narcotic bowel syndrome; and VBX-210, a cannabinoid formulation, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of gastrointestinal conditions.

