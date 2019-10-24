Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Shore Capital

Shore Capital assumed coverage on shares of Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WEIR. UBS Group cut Weir Group to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a top pick rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,820 ($23.78) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,380 ($18.03) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Weir Group to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,875 ($24.50) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,709 ($22.33).

LON:WEIR traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,369.50 ($17.89). 940,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. Weir Group has a one year low of GBX 1,222.50 ($15.97) and a one year high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.71). The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 913.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,429.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,507.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Weir Group’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

