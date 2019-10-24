Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Issues Earnings Results

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.20 million.

Shares of WNEB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.47. 307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,170. The company has a market cap of $253.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.21. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.32.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Saturday, September 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.