Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.10

Shares of Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.10 and traded as high as $3.50. Westwater Resources shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 936 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Westwater Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter.

Westwater Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,964 acres situated in east-central Alabama. It also holds interest in three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah.

