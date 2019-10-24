William Blair Weighs in on BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BJRI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of BJRI traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.74. The company had a trading volume of 111,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,957. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $70.07. The stock has a market cap of $772.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $301.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $210,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth $272,000.

In related news, Director Gerald W. Deitchle acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.81 per share, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg Trojan acquired 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $474,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.