WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.18

Shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.18 and last traded at $68.04, with a volume of 8635 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.96.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.87.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:HEDJ)

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

