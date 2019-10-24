Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.42 and last traded at $15.34, approximately 589,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 871,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 target price on shares of Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 target price on shares of Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Get Yext alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.18.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.86 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 33.57% and a negative return on equity of 57.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.66, for a total transaction of $2,527,920.00. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $211,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 745,918 shares of company stock worth $15,369,208. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,511,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,997,000 after buying an additional 1,763,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,991,000 after buying an additional 1,421,845 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,494,000. black and white Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after buying an additional 385,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,672,000 after buying an additional 309,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

About Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.