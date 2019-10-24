Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Pipe’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Northwest Pipe posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Northwest Pipe.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 13.68%.

Several analysts recently commented on NWPX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the second quarter valued at approximately $797,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the second quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 322.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,461 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.15. The company had a trading volume of 17,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,594. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.10 million, a PE ratio of -161.94 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average is $25.38.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

