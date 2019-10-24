Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) will announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $122.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million.

DT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.46.

Shares of DT traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.78. 513,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,473. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.01.

In other news, Director James K. Lines sold 31,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $480,240.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 297,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,311.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 322,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $4,885,269.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 913,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,827,770.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynatrace stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

