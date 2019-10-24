Zargon Oil and Gas (TSE:ZAR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.26

Zargon Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:ZAR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.26 and traded as high as $0.30. Zargon Oil and Gas shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50. The company has a market cap of $7.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.26.

Zargon Oil and Gas (TSE:ZAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.17 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Zargon Oil and Gas Ltd will post -0.325614 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zargon Oil and Gas (TSE:ZAR)

Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Canada and the United States. It owns interests in Alberta Plains North, Alberta Plains South, and Williston Basin areas. The company was formerly known as Zargon Energy Trust and changed its name to Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd.

