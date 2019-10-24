ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. ZumCoin has a market cap of $2.22 million and $461,579.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

