$0.19 EPS Expected for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s earnings. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S.

Get GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S alerts:

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVAL. ValuEngine downgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 69.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 202,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 25.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the second quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 1.7% in the second quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 720,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,766,000 after buying an additional 11,753 shares during the period. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVAL traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,977. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $8.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.