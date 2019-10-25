-$0.28 EPS Expected for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Dillard’s posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 203.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $4.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Dillard’s from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dillard’s from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

DDS stock opened at $70.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.86. Dillard’s has a one year low of $47.95 and a one year high of $86.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

In other news, Director H. Lee Hastings III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $216,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 549.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 29,188 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 3.7% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 39,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 31.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

