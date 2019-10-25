-$0.32 EPS Expected for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) will post ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Verrica Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 20,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $314,960.88. Also, major shareholder Matt Davidson sold 12,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $137,461.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,961 shares of company stock valued at $630,428. 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 16,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 25,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 150,679 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.67. 67,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,494. The stock has a market cap of $366.04 million, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 4.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

