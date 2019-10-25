$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for RealPage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. RealPage reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RealPage will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RealPage.

Get RealPage alerts:

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.21 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. RealPage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of RealPage stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $60.65. The company had a trading volume of 289,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,473. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 1.31. RealPage has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $65.92.

In related news, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 51,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $3,173,177.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,504,263 shares in the company, valued at $583,656,790.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total transaction of $11,964,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,434,422.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 712,667 shares of company stock valued at $43,937,476 over the last 90 days. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 931.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 487.8% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RealPage (RP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.