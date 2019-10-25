$0.48 EPS Expected for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. Atmos Energy posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $485.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATO. Mizuho started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Argus upped their price target on Atmos Energy to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.27.

Shares of NYSE ATO traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.30. 455,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,760. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $87.88 and a 12-month high of $115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 153.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,132,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,055,000 after buying an additional 1,289,585 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,734,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 950.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 765,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,858,000 after purchasing an additional 693,076 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 293.1% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 893,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,319,000 after purchasing an additional 666,193 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,189,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,604,000 after purchasing an additional 316,419 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

