$0.62 EPS Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.70. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.81 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

In other news, CEO Jay H. Shah purchased 5,100 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $75,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 294,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,344,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil H. Shah purchased 3,440 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $49,983.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 336,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,741.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 43,509 shares of company stock valued at $588,342. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 121.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 187.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at $184,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.07. 467,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $556.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $20.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.