$0.78 EPS Expected for Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) will announce earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Avaya posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.37). Avaya had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BWS Financial set a $22.00 price target on shares of Avaya and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avaya from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Northland Securities set a $21.00 price target on shares of Avaya and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avaya from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

AVYA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.19. 1,026,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.41. Avaya has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 25.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,196,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,526,000 after buying an additional 1,871,722 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 7,556.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,765,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,757,000 after buying an additional 4,703,212 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 6.4% during the second quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. HPS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 44.2% during the second quarter. HPS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,328,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 407,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,239,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after buying an additional 18,644 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

