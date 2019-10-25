$1.02 EPS Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. BancFirst posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.77 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.47%.

BANF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BANF opened at $57.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.62. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.85. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.51%.

In related news, EVP Darryl Schmidt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $220,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $605,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Norick acquired 2,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $752,820 over the last 90 days. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. CWM LLC lifted its stake in BancFirst by 1,267.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BancFirst in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

