$1.61 EPS Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will report earnings of $1.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59. Boston Properties posted earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $6.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.41 to $7.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $733.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.14 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

BXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boston Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $142.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.05.

BXP traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.60. The company had a trading volume of 17,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,717. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Boston Properties has a one year low of $107.84 and a one year high of $140.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,071,000 after purchasing an additional 24,497 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 192,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,779,000 after purchasing an additional 15,992 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

