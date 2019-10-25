10,291 Shares in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,272,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,541,000 after acquiring an additional 718,280 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 2,062.3% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 720,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,675,000 after buying an additional 687,356 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,308,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,690,000 after buying an additional 377,223 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth $13,923,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 94.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 470,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,921,000 after buying an additional 228,526 shares during the last quarter.

In other Core Laboratories news, Director Gregory Barry Barnett acquired 1,000 shares of Core Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CLB traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $45.10. 10,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,971. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.97. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $36.61 and a twelve month high of $92.29.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 96.49%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ABN Amro lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.58.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

