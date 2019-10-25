12,214 Shares in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 63,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.97. 1,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,583. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57.

