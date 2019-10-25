14,489 Shares in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Purchased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 609.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

In other news, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $555,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,399.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Magnuson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,745.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,260. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CWT stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.20.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.97 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.