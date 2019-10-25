180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 16.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 30,428 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 1.4% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 167,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,532,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 95,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period.

NYSE HTD opened at $27.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.69. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $28.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

