180,467 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Acquired by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 180,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.8% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,852,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,710,086,000 after buying an additional 6,830,630 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,312,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,300 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.6% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,944 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,672,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,576,000.

EEM opened at $42.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $44.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.77.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

