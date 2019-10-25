$19.82 Million in Sales Expected for Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) to report sales of $19.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Orthopediatrics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.10 million and the lowest is $19.65 million. Orthopediatrics posted sales of $15.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will report full-year sales of $71.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.29 million to $71.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $87.46 million, with estimates ranging from $86.59 million to $88.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Orthopediatrics.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Orthopediatrics’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on KIDS. BidaskClub cut shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

NASDAQ:KIDS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.77. 1,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.44 and a beta of 0.21. Orthopediatrics has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Orthopediatrics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Orthopediatrics by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Orthopediatrics by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in Orthopediatrics by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Orthopediatrics by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

