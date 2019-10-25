1ST CITRUS BANC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCIT) Trading Up 0.1%

1ST CITRUS BANC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCIT)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.85 and last traded at $26.85, approximately 10,041 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,221% from the average daily volume of 760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.04.

1ST CITRUS BANC/SH SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCIT)

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citrus Bank that offers various community banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company provides personal banking services, such as personal checking, personal interest checking, senior checking, economy checking, personal savings, personal money market, and IRA savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits; auto, boat, home equity, home improvements, and vacations loans; and online bill payment, personal payment, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, and night depository services.

