$2.23 EPS Expected for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will announce earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.67 and the lowest is $2.10. Celanese posted earnings of $2.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year earnings of $9.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.63 to $10.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $11.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.03. Celanese had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CE. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $115.00 target price on shares of Celanese and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.89.

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,805. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. Celanese has a 52 week low of $82.91 and a 52 week high of $127.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 22.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Celanese by 75.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Celanese by 112.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

