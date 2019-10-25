201,300 Shares in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 201,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,983,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 17,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the third quarter valued at $304,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.5% during the third quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 92.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 77.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $143,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,297.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $1,506,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,614.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $141.71 on Friday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $103.21 and a twelve month high of $149.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.24. The company has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.58.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

