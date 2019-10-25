2,085 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,085 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3,100.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 96 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 90.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Robert P. Ragusa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $653,590.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,666.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.88, for a total transaction of $341,453.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,433.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,799 shares of company stock worth $11,117,580. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ILMN traded down $33.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.56. 176,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $263.30 and a 12-month high of $380.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.83.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.67.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

