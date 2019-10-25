$240,000.00 in Sales Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) will announce $240,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $280,000.00. Vascular Biogenics posted sales of $100,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year sales of $810,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $920,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $870,000.00, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $1.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 35.35% and a negative net margin of 3,021.20%.

VBLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vascular Biogenics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.27. 10,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.45. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of -0.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Athena Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 216.7% in the second quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 66.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

