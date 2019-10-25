$28.21 Million in Sales Expected for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to announce sales of $28.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.42 million and the lowest is $28.00 million. American Software reported sales of $28.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year sales of $112.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.10 million to $113.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $119.83 million, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $123.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 million. American Software had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 7.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMSWA shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.68.

AMSWA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.66. The company had a trading volume of 30,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $490.09 million, a PE ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 0.53. American Software has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $16.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 157.14%.

In related news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Hogue sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $45,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,057.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,162 shares of company stock worth $2,768,661 over the last 90 days. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in American Software by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Software in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 310,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 25,777 shares during the last quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 381,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,442,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,969,000 after buying an additional 115,149 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

