3,645 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,824,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,311,000 after acquiring an additional 512,964 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,442.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 394,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,960,000 after acquiring an additional 387,815 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,601,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,806,000 after acquiring an additional 203,809 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 366,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,093,000 after acquiring an additional 183,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,609,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,433,000 after acquiring an additional 165,588 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.55. 441,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,348. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $55.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.37.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4855 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

