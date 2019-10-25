3D Systems (FRA:SYV) Shares Down 0.3%

3D Systems Co. (FRA:SYV) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €7.59 ($8.83) and last traded at €7.59 ($8.83), 35 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at €7.61 ($8.85).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.54.

About 3D Systems (FRA:SYV)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

