3M (NYSE:MMM) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.37.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.58.

NYSE MMM traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.09. 2,769,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,490. 3M has a 52-week low of $150.58 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The company has a market capitalization of $97.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.05 and its 200-day moving average is $172.38.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

