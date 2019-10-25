50,004 Shares in RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) Bought by Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 50,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMED. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in RA Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RA Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in RA Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RA Medical Systems by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. 21.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RMED opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.89 and a quick ratio of 11.45. RA Medical Systems Inc has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.49.

RMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RA Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of RA Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of RA Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

