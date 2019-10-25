$6.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) to announce $6.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Two analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $6.95 billion. Dollar General posted sales of $6.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year sales of $27.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.52 billion to $27.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $29.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.54 billion to $30.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James set a $180.00 target price on Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer raised Dollar General to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Dollar General from $141.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.95.

DG stock opened at $162.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $98.08 and a 12-month high of $166.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.31.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,655,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,574,000 after acquiring an additional 957,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,675,000 after acquiring an additional 762,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,872,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,943,000 after acquiring an additional 162,201 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,300,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,455,000 after acquiring an additional 144,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,193,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,340,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

