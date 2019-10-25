6 Meridian Acquires 1,353 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 155,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 194.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 52,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 769,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. 13.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Jack Connelly bought 11,500 shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $148,925.00.

Shares of IQI stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.49.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.0516 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

