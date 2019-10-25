6 Meridian Invests $594,000 in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Brinker International by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 874,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,422,000 after acquiring an additional 714,665 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,163,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,803,000 after acquiring an additional 563,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,064,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $277,970,000 after acquiring an additional 417,228 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Brinker International by 1,532.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 339,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,371,000 after acquiring an additional 318,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,853,000 after acquiring an additional 251,037 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Wade Allen sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $28,811.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at $257,554.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly C. Baltes purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,112 shares of company stock worth $523,720. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EAT opened at $42.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.27. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $53.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $834.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.69 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 18.81%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

EAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Brinker International to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.11.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

