6 Meridian Raises Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

6 Meridian increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 334.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 65.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 46.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy stock opened at $96.07 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $80.89 and a 52-week high of $97.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.22.

In other news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $409,509.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,982,901.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,325.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,581 shares of company stock worth $2,422,653. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

