6 Meridian Takes $575,000 Position in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

6 Meridian bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.6% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,060,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33,304 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,539,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 881,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,797,000 after purchasing an additional 92,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,432,000 after buying an additional 68,359 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.1% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 717,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,635,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the period. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of CTB stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.21. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $35.36.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.33). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is presently 19.27%.

CTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. B. Riley set a $40.00 price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.