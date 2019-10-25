$629.36 Million in Sales Expected for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) will report sales of $629.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $604.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $654.71 million. Louisiana-Pacific posted sales of $736.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Louisiana-Pacific.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Longbow Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.54.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $29.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,039. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.74. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1,090.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 739,656 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $18,033,000 after buying an additional 677,534 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 100,305 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $2,189,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

