6,403 Shares in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Acquired by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 203.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.71. The company had a trading volume of 927,182 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.66. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.0504 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

