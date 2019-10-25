66,557 Shares in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 66,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Brigham Minerals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22. Brigham Minerals Inc has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

